The cost of Virgin Media's cable TV and broadband subscription services is set to rise from next year. Prices for customers on Virgin's Big Connection and Big Easy bundles will go up by £3.49 a month, while those on the Big Bang, Big Kahuna and Big Daddy packages will face an increase of £3.99 a month.

Those on other bundles and packages will face an increase of between £1 - to cover a £1 increase in the cost of phone line rental - and £4. Broadband-only customers whose prices went up on 1st November 2015 are unaffected.

Gregor McNeil, managing director of Virgin Media Consumer says: "We are doing everything we can to keep prices as competitive as possible. Through the continuing investment in our network, we are again upgrading our customers' broadband speeds and providing unlimited downloads."

Virgin says its customers will be able to upgrade to a new range of faster broadband speeds by the end of this year: 70Mbps, Vivid 150Mbps and Vivid 200Mbps. To implement the speed upgrades, Virgin is using DOCSIS 3 technology.

In 2016, the company will also introduce Virgin Media WiFi. This will enable Virgin customers to connect to Virgin wi-fi on their mobile devices when away from home through dedicated hotspots.

Virgin TV customers will also be able to subscribe to the upcoming ITV Collections channel which will broadcast boxsets of popular British dramas such as Lewis, The Bletchley Circle and The Suspicions of Mr Whicher.

MORE: Read our Virgin TiVO review