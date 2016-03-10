We all make mistakes. Whether it's forgetting your work sandwiches for the 473rd time, deleting your other half's unwatched recording of Coronation Street or selling a much-loved pair of speakers... Wait, you did what?

Yes, What Hi-Fi? user Obrej went to that extraordinary length in order to have an excuse to buy a new pair of speakers (we see what you did there, Obrej).

And so it is that we're enjoying their user review of the box-fresh B&W 685 S2 speakers - so much so, it's our user review of the month.

"I stupidly sold a pair of speakers that I loved, and have been trying to find something to replace them for a couple of months - a couple of very frustrating months," the review begins. Potential replacements are auditioned and rejected before our hero settles on our stereo speaker Product of the Year (what took you so long?!).

"Nice full bass, great mids, and nicely detailed highs with no fatigue. Are they gorgeous, nope - do they look like a piece of fine furniture, nope, do they weigh a ton and feel like they'll last a lifetime, nope - but they just draw you in and make you want to play music hour after hour." We can't say fairer than that.

You can read this user review on the 685 S2 speakers in full, as well as a fair few others, right here.

We'll be selecting a winning user review every month, with a pair of SoundMagic E10S headphones for the winner. So if you haven't entered a review of your own, now's the time...

MORE: How to write your own user review