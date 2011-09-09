The What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Ultimate Guide to Television is on sale today.

Our complete guide to the latest tech-packed smart TVs explains everything you need to know about the latest generation of TVs and comes packed with product reviews and advice.

There's plenty more besides TVs with tests of digital TV receivers, media streamers, home cinema systems, games consoles and more.

We also take a behind the scenes look at the Star Wars Blu-ray, as we look back on the most exciting Blu-ray releases of 2011.

Elsewhere a whole host of Jargon Busters will explain everything you need to know about topics such as upscaling, refresh rates and getting started with a projector.

Our How To... guides meanwhile will tell you how to pick the right screen size, how to wall mount your TV and how to get the perfect picture with your system.

The magazine is on sale now priced £5.99, and also available in digital form from Zinio.

