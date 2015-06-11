Trending

Tivoli Audio announces price cuts across its desktop audio range

By

There are multiple price reductions on Tivoli Audio's range of desktop radios and music systems.

The Tivoli Model 10+ tabletop radio is now available from £99 (previously £149) and the Bluetooth-equipped Tivoli Music System Three+ dips below £200 at £199, a saving of £50.

There are further reductions on the PAL portable range of radios, which now comes in at £149 for the Tivoli PAL+ and PAL BT (down £30) while the PAL+ BT drops £20 to £179.

The biggest saving of all comes on the Tivoli Music System Two+ which drops by 50 per cent from £499 to £249.

And if you fancy a Tivoli Albergo+ Speaker, it's yours for a saving of £30 at £49.

MORE: Read all our Tivoli reviews