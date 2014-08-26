The update is only available on iOS devices thus far, and will allow consumers and industry professionals to search by product type and global region for a listing of new or existing certified models.

If you're in a hurry, you'll also be able to save products of interest to a Favourites list and return later. The tune-up app is available free of charge, with the update available through iTunes on iOS 6.1 and above.

THX director of global accounts Jason Marr said: "We consistently receive requests from industry professionals and consumers for information on the latest THX-certified products.

"This update to the THX tune-up app provides users with exactly this information by listing current and newly-certified models by global region. All of the tuning and fun features of the original app are retained so the THX Product Finder is just another feature that makes the app more useful."

MORE: THX launches Android version of smartphone and tablet 'tune-up' app