These headphones are still heavily discounted on Amazon Australia

While Amazon Prime Day has come and gone for 2021, the retail giant still has plenty of deals still live in Australia, including some especially choice discounts on some seriously solid headphones.

This includes the lowest price ever on the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 – the current industry leaders in wireless noise-cancelling headphones – as well as a few popular Bose, Sennheiser and Panasonic over-ear cans and true wireless in-ear buds.

If you're in the market for some true-wireless buds, it's worth noting that all four pairs of the pairs we have listed below received the full five stars in What Hi-Fi? reviews, so you can be sure you're getting a quality pair of buds no matter which ones you pick.

For a full list of the deals still live, you can visit our Amazon Prime Day page and have a browse, but below we're highlighting the best headphone discounts that Amazon Australia currently has to offer.

Over-ear headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$499 AU$319 on Amazon (save AU$180) The latest WH-1000XM4 headphones are Sony's best when it comes to their flagship features – offering awesomely improved ANC and audio with its intelligent adaptive noise-cancelling and a pleasing, warm audio profile. This is the biggest discount we've seen on these cans since their launch, with the Black option currently going for AU$330 and the Silver running just AU$319, so save yourself up to AU$180 at Amazon now.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$330 on Amazon (save AU$269) While we didn't give Boses' Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 full marks in our review, one of the main drawbacks we cited was its high pricetag compared with the compeition, so this deep discount does remedy that a large degree. Boses' premium and elegant flagship ANC cans are discounted by almost half price on Amazon at the moment, with Black and Silver costing just AU$330, while Soapstone is a touch more expensive at AU$377. View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT | AU$299 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$130) If the above two pairs of ANC headphones are a little too high in price for your needs, the already affordable Sennheiser HD 450BT is reduced by a solid 43% on Amazon right now. With smooth, easy-listening audio, an excellent battery life, aptX support, and decent noise-cancelling, this is a great price on a solid pair of wireless cans from the revered audio brand.View Deal

True wireless in-ear buds