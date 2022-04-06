Technics announces limited edition SL-1200M7L turntable to celebrate 50 years of the SL-1200

Only 12,000 units of the SL-1200M7L will be released worldwide, with decks available in seven colours.

Technics SL-1200M7L 50th Anniversary
(Image credit: Technics)

Technics has announced a new limited edition direct-drive turntable to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its legendary SL-1200 series

The new model is based on the SL-1200MK7, released in 2019, and features a golden anodised tonearm and an engraved serial number on the top panel. Included with each turntable is a slip mat with a gold-coloured Technics logo and a 50th-anniversary sticker. Only 12,000 units of the SL-1200M7L will be released worldwide, with decks available in seven colours: black, red, blue, white, green, yellow and beige.

The original SL-1200 has been a club staple since being adopted by DJs after the deck's initial release in 1972 and is one of those rare components that blurs the lines between hi-fi and musical instruments.

The design of the SL-1200M7L includes a high rigidity cabinet and damping insulator to minimise vibrations. It also includes a starting torque/brake speed adjustment function, pitch control, reverse play, and a stylus illuminator with a high-brightness, long-life LED.

The SL-1200M7L will be available for pre-order from selected retailers on April 7th for shipment beginning in July, priced at £899 ($1099, around AU$1459).

To help celebrate the iconic deck's birthday, Technics will also be hosting a free live-streamed dance event in conjunction with Boiler Room (opens in new tab) on April 7th, beginning at 9 am (EDT).

Over seven hours, seven international DJs will perform, each using one of the different colourways of the new SL-1200M7L. The artist line-up is set to include: DJ Koco (Japan), Mala (UK), Ellen Allien (Germany), Gilles Peterson (UK), Shanti Celeste (Chile), Marcel Dettman (Germany) and DJ CRAZE (USA).

