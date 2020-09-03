TCL's new processor promises all-round improvements in QLED and Mini-LED TVs

TCL has today introduced its next-generation audiovisual processor, which promises to squeeze more quality out of the QLED and Mini-LED panels of its most premium TVs than ever before.

The AiPQ Engine Gen 2 is, like many processors inside the top-end TVs today, driven by machine-learning algorithms that work to optimise picture and sound quality in real-time.

Specifically on the picture side, TCL’s new processor promises frame-by-frame lifts in colour, contrast and clarity – both when playing native 4K HDR content and, thanks to its AI Super Resolution technology, upscaling high- and standard-definition material to 4K. It recognises, and takes into the account, the type of content being played, and automatically adjusts settings separately for facial and background content.

The processor's audio engine has a similar aim of optimising content depending on its type, using the TV's built-in mics to detect ambient environment in the room and enhance audio performance accordingly.

TCL hasn't gone into specifics on how the AiPQ Engine Gen 2 works, nor has it revealed the models getting the processor. But today's announcement at least confirms the company plans to stick with QLED (also strongly adopted by Samsung) and the more niche (and more expensive) Mini-LED TVs – and hopefully continue on its mission to make them as accessible as possible.

The growing Chinese TV brand, which has also used the IFA 2020 stage today to announce Paul Pogba and Harry Kane as among its European ambassadors, continues to be a prominent driver of the two OLED-rivalling panel technologies at the premium end of its TV line-up. The X10 Mini-LED TV and IMAX Enhanced-supporting X915 8K QLED TV (pictured top) are the brand's mothership models, although QLED is still accessible further down the range courtesy of the affordable C71 and C81 TVs.

(Image credit: TCL)

Later this year, TCL will also launch its most affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar, the TS8111 (pictured above). Again, specifics – including price – are slim, but the forthcoming TS8111 will essentially be a more affordable, one-box version of the RAY-DANZ TS9030 soundbar package it released in 2019.

MORE:

Best TV 2020: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs

TCL's budget C71 and C81 4K QLED TVs now on sale to rival Samsung

TCL takes aim at OLED TVs with ultra-affordable Mini-LED and QLED TVs