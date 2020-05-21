T+A P3100 HV preamplifier introduces "unique" circuit board layout

Want engineering excellence? That's the promise of the all-new T+A P 3100 HV ('HV' stands for 'High Voltage').

If its solid aluminium chassis looks familiar, that's because the aesthetic design of the P 3100 HV is very much in keeping with its predecessor, the PA 3000 HV, which we reviewed back in 2014 and heralded for its refined, insightful and nuanced sound. That's very much where the similarities between it and its new successor end, though.

The P 3100 HV boasts upgraded innards, including a stronger digital power supply that's better shielded, with the oversized toroidal transformer increased to 115 volt-amps.

The entire preamplifier section features a completely re-designed circuit board layout. The new and, in T+A's words, 'unique' circuitboard, which is completely voltage and temperature stable, ditches coupling capacitors altogether, allowing for a purer signal transfer between input stage, volume control and output.

Besides seven RCA and four XLR inputs, the P 3100 HV features a 50ohm high-current headphone output.

Fancy slotting this teutonic beauty into your high-end system? The T+A P 3100 HV will be available from specialist audio retailers from May 2020 with a price tag of £12,690 / $19,500 / AU$25,000.

MORE:

Best stereo amplifiers

T+A PA 3000 HV review

Best phono Preamps 2020