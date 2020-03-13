Sydney's HIFI2020 show postponed until September due to coronovirus

The HIFI2020 Show planned to take place from April 3-5 in Sydney has been rescheduled, adding to the list of tech events affected by the spread of the COVID-19 coronovirus, including the cancellation or postponement of High End Munich, MWC, E3 and Record Store Day.

The organisers tell us that with 'social distancing' now considered the most effective path to minimising spread of the virus, the decision was "clearly the right thing to do for all involved - visitors, exhibitors and the hotel".

"After our last bulletin, so many of you have contacted us to suggest a postponement of HIFI2020 from duty of care and the health of their staff, that it was not realistic to continue forward through another three weeks of uncertainty," said the official announcement to exhibitors on Friday.

The advisories from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee to limit non-essential gatherings over 500 people came on the same day.

HIFI2020 has been rescheduled to September 18-20, and all issued tickets remain valid for the new dates. The organisers say that all paid ticketholders have been contacted directly to inform them of the new dates and offer refunds if they are unable to attend.

An Instagram post from the Show suggests its followers should "Stay calm... and play some vinyl".