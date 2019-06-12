Spotify combines music and news in Your Daily Drive in-car playlist

We've known for some time that Spotify has been focusing its attention to music consumption in the car, and the first fruits of that behavioural research is an in-car playlist.

Your Daily Drive – available to US Spotify users from today, with other main markets to presumably follow – offers a personalised audio feed combining music and news. It's like a personalised radio channel, then.

At launch, US drivers' music will now and again be infiltrated by podcast news updates from Wall Street Journal, NPR, and PRI. The playlist's tunes themselves will, Spotify says, be a mix of your favourites and those you're yet to discover.

Your playlist will be updated throughout the day to keep both the music and news fresh, and according to Engadget the news clips range from under 10 minutes to full 30-minute episodes.

