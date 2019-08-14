Spotify and Apple in talks over Siri integration

Spotify is "discussing a plan" with Apple to finally allow iPhone users to ask Siri to play songs, albums and playlists via voice commands, according to The Information sources ("three people familiar with the discussions").

Currently that isn't the case, with Apple's voice assistant only able to control Apple Music.

The conversation has supposedly emerged from the announcements of new iOS 13 SiriKit protocols that will allow developers to integrate Siri into third-party music, podcast and radio apps. Spotify no doubt hopes it can leverage this new opportunity, which would allow iPhone users to say "hey Siri, play Bob Dylan on Spotify".

Regardless of the outcome, there will be no love lost between the two tech giants. In March, Spotify filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the European Commission, calling the Cupertino company out for the 30 per cent fee it imposes on subscriptions bought through the Apple Store. Essentially, it claimed that gave Apple was engaging in anticompetitive behaviour that benefitted Apple Music and left the likes of Spotify (as well as Tidal and Amazon Music Unlimited) at a disadvantage.

Spotify created its own website (Time To Play Fair) to highlight its reasons for the dispute. "Only recently, Apple announced that it will let us connect with Siri to play your jams…but fails to mention our name (“I want to play [X] on Spotify”) and your HomePod will default to Apple Music," it reads.

It seems, then, that Apple will allow Siri control over Spotify – just don't expect to be able to set it as the default music service over Apple Music anytime soon. Or ever.

MORE:

Redesigned Sky Go app is the only app Sky Q customers need

BBC to remove radio stations from TuneIn platform

This Sonos soundbar is now cheaper than on Black Friday