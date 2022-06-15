Sound+Image July-August 2022: new issue out now

(opens in new tab) Read Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$9.99p/m (opens in new tab) There's a new way to read Sound+Image and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$9.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Sound+Image, plus over 5,000 other Australian and international magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone.

Sound+Image #346 is now on sale, featuring the best of the latest hi-fi and AV releases, in-depth reviews and features, including our complete Buying Guide, fully updated with all the latest Sound+Image Award winners.

(Image credit: Future)

News & Reviews

NEWS

- Richter’s Excalibur S6SE and a new black

- KEF’s active LS60 Wireless floorstanders

- Talking Shop with Hi End Audio in Sydney

- Sony’s new all-laser 4K projector line-up

- Yamaha debuts a new 2000 Series hi-fi system

- JBL gets back on Tour in Australia

- New multiroom concept from Bluesound’s Hub

- The hundred-grand outdoors speaker

REVIEWS

Epson EH-LS12000B UHD projector

The combination of laser light sources and pixel-wobbling UHD resolution puts Epson’s new EH-LS12000B up on a 4K pedestal.

BOWERS & WILKINS ZEPPELIN all-in-one sound system

The latest all-wireless Zeppelin looks as gorgeous as ever, while its price is significantly below that of some obvious rivals.

SONUS FABER OMNIA all-in-one sound system

The Italian artisans delve into their past projects in a search to deliver accessible and expansive one-box sound from the Omnia system.

AUDIO-TECHNICA ATH-M20xBT Bluetooth headphones

Out of the studio and onto the street go Audio-Technica’s M20x headphones.

(Image credit: Future)

Floorstanding Hi-fi Speaker reviews

FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKERS

We’ve brought together 18 of our favourite floorstanding speaker designs from $2k to $90k, to demonstrate how impressive sound can be at affordable prices — and how divine things can get as you allow the wallet strings to loosen.

Elac Debut 2.0 DF52

Krix Phoenix Mk2

Richter Harlequin S6

Acoustic Energy AE309

Triangle Borea BR08

Polk Signature Elite S60

Richter Wizard S6

Krix Harmonix Mk2

Bowers & Wilkins 603 S2 Anniversary

DALI Oberon 9

Paradigm Premier 800F

Krix Neuphonix Mk2

JBL HDI-3600

Spendor A7

Revel PerformaBe F226Be

Vivid Audio Kaya 25

Bowers & Wilkins 804 D4

JBL Project K2 S9900

Features & More

A TALE OF TWO TECHNOLOGIES

High-res audio offers a top-quality source. Bluetooth offers convenient wireless operation. The two don’t fit together, says the Editor.

Retailer Recommendations: $220k Roon system

In our new series, we invite a top hi-fi shop to recommend a top hi-fi system. WestCoast hifi Midland goes all out on a Roon streaming system.

how to... CHOOSE SPEAKERS

To introduce our floorstanding speaker group test this issue, here’s our guide to choosing the right speakers to fit your home and your music.

hi-fi history

CLASSIC ADS

Audio-Technica is celebrating 60 years since its original AT-1 cartridge; we look back at some gorgeous hi-fi ads from the 1970s and 1980s.

movies & music

MUSIC REVIEWS

The Chili Peppers and The Black Keys are back on full form with new albums; so are Aussies the Hoodoo Gurus, and Slovenian rockers Laibach.

Sound+Image Awards BUYING GUIDE

Award-winning Sound+Image products form the basis of our full Buying Guide, so you can be sure that every listed recommendation is a winner!

Systems & wireless speakers - CD players & DACs - In-ear headphones - Integrated amplifiers - Pre-power amplifiers - Soundbars - Headphones- AV receivers - Subwoofers - Standmount speakers - Floorstanding speakers - Vinyl

As always the mag is packed with news, views, music and movies.

