As in the US, SoundCloud's premium service offers unlimited access to an expanded library of music, plus offline playback and no ads.

It's available for the industry standard £9.99 per month, with the option of a 30-day free trial available. The existing free SoundCloud service will continue but is now ad-supported.

SoundCloud Go launched in the US at the end of March, heralding a two-tier SoundCloud structure for the first time. Free users will now hear ads and won't get the benefit of offline playback or the expanded library.

The premium service promises access to over 125 million tracks, from unsigned artists and established stars. Previously focused on individual tracks, SoundCloud is said to be working on bringing the album experience to SoundCloud Go in order to compete with Spotify, Tidal and others.

SoundCloud has made deals with key rights holders, including Warner Music, Universal Music, Sony Music Entertainment and PRS For Music, in order to solve the previously thorny issue of royalties, especially with uploaded DJ mixes, originally one of the more popular parts of the service.

Head over to the SoundCloud Go website to find out more.

