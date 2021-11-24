Sony QD-OLED TVs are rumoured to be on the way, Samsung starting panel mass-production this month

Samsung's QD-OLED technology looks set to make an appearance at next year's CES, with a new report from Edaily Korea suggesting that mass production will begin at the end of this month.

The report quotes leaked internal communications, from Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-sun, that say that "QD Display will mass-produce and release 65-inch and 55-inch TVs and 34-inch monitors, and decide whether to increase production based on market reaction".

Intriguingly, multiple recent rumours also suggest that Sony, a key customer of LG Display' OLED panels, is also planning on launching QD-OLED TVs in 2022. A report from ChosunBiz hints that Samsung Display will start supplying OD-OLED panels to Sony from November 2021, while Business Korea also reported on the news, saying that in 2022 “Sony, the third-largest player in the TV industry, will also release their QD-OLED TV models”.

QD-OLED is Samsung's long-gestated screen technology that will see the historically anti-OLED South Korean company producing panels that contain pixels with red and green quantum dots, illuminated by blue OLED material.

Suggestions are that Samsung will not actually refer to its new technology as QD-OLED, though, given the 'OLED' term's links to arch-rival LG. Instead, the more neutral 'QD Display' appears to be favoured for its online marketing.

None of these reports so far mention if Sony will launch its QD-OLED models at CES 2022, but it's fair to assume QD-OLED will be a big technology talking point of the next 12 months.

