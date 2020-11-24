Sonos soundbars and speakers get huge pre-Black Friday Aussie discounts

As we've come to expect, the Black Friday deals in Australia have been flowing thick and fast well ahead of the November 27 date itself, with Amazon in particular already having kicked off in a big way.

Beating Sonos at its own sale, Amazon has some of the lowest prices we've seen on the connected audio brand's premier products, including the Sonos Beam — the best soundbar currently available in Australia.

The Sonos Beam offers impressive and enveloping audio with deep weighty bass, making it ideal as a standalone addition to your TV, even if you're not keen on adding a subwoofer as well.

As is the case with all Sonos products, it also excels at streaming music and multi-room connectivity, but you can check out all the details in our full Beam review if you're not convinced.

There's also the Sonos One and Sonos One SL speakers, which are great as solo smart speakers, a stereo pair, or as additional units in a surround-sound setup.

Sonos Beam soundbar | AU$440 (was AU$599; save AU$159) Widely considered to be one of the best soundbars out there for the price, the Sonos Beam offers all the multi-room capabilities and wireless connectivity options that the brand is renowned for while also offering powerful and cinematic sound. You can score this compact soundbar for a substantial discount at the moment, so now's your chance to expand your TV's audio prowess while simultaneously setting your house up with a central smart speaker. Available in Black or White.View Deal

Sonos One | AU$220 (RRP AU$299; save AU$79) Keen to get among the Sonos music ecosystem, or maybe expand it? This is the perfect speaker for you. On the Sonos One, music sounds full-bodied and rich whether it’s used as a standalone or stereo speaker, and it works well in a multi-room setup. You’ll also have the choice between Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice smarts. Amazon has cut the price down to AU$220, saving you AU$79 on either the Black or the White modelView Deal