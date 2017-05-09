Trending

Sky TV is having a brief sale

By

It's not Friday, and the day is no special colour, but nevertheless Sky TV has some tempting temporary offers

From now until midnight on May 11th, Sky TV is offering 50% off many of its TV packages for 18-month contract sign-ups.

This means the most affordable bundle - the Original, with 270 channels including Sky1 and Sky Atlantic - can be had for £11 per month. Even the notoriously pricey Sports bundle - including eight sports channels, of which one is the all-important English Premier League - is currently available for £24.75 per month.

No matter your preference, each bundle includes Sky Q, the broadcaster's latest box.

