Sky has launched a new virtual reality app, suitably named Sky VR, which shows 360-degree content from Sky and its partners. Titles include Star Wars: Red Carpet, Anthony Joshua: Becoming World Champion and clips from Disney’s The Jungle Book. The free app will work in conjunction with Google Cardboard, as well as Samsung Gear VR and the Oculus Rift.

There are also two new VR experiences which tie-in with the app's launch: Sky Sports: Closer, which features David Beckham travelling to the world’s best sports events, and a performance from the English National Ballet’s production of Giselle, which will be available later this autumn.

Sky wants to be "the home of high-quality virtual reality (VR) content", and plans to deliver VR content as part of Sky News' US election coverage amongst other events. It will also be updating the app with more immersive VR features over the coming months, although the company have not yet offered more details on these additions.

MORE: BBC shows-off holographic TV experiment