This week sees the launch of a bigger 2TB Sky+HD set-top box and a new seven-day Sky Catch-Up TV service for programmes on Sky, ITV Player and Demand 5.

BBC iPlayer will be added this autumn, with 4oD following in early 2013.

The new 2TB personal video recorder can store up to 350 hours of high-definition content, offering double the capacity of Virgin Media's 1TB TiVo box.

Sky Anytime+ is rebranded as Sky On Demand, and will include access to box sets such as Mad Men, An Idiot Abroad and Mad Dogs, available at no extra charge.

In addition, the new Sky+ app for iPad is now live. Through the app, customers can change channels by swiping the iPad screen, browse their Sky+ planner, and add and delete shows without interrupting their TV viewing.

Further enhancements mean users can interact more fully with Sky content. They can follow and contribute to online chat via a built-in Twitter feed, and gain access to a extra information about the show they are watching.

There's also an immersive second-screen function, powered by augmented TV specialists Zeebox. Sky's Champions League football and Ryder Cup golf coverage will both benefit from updates to the Sky Sports for iPad update, too.

