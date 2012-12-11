Sky Go has launched on more Android devices including those running the Jelly Bean OS, which includes the Google Nexus 4 phone and Nexus 7 tablet.

This latest update brings Sky Go to more devices including those running the Jelly Bean operating system, which includes new devices from Google, HTC, LG, Samsung and Sony.

Flagship devices including the Nexus 4 and 7, the HTC One X and other One models, the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 and Sony Xperia phones all now support Sky Go.

Sky Go brings up to 43 live channels including Sky Sports, Sky Movies and thousands of hours of on demand content.

The free app – to Sky subscribers – has been on iOS devices for some time and a growing number of Android phones and tablets.

New devices that Sky Go is now available on:

HTC: Desire X, One X, One XL, One S and One V

Google: Nexus 4 and Nexus 7 Samsung: Galaxy S3 LTE, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy Note 2

Sony: Sony Xperia S, Sony Xperia T

LG: LG 4X HD

This is in addition to the phones already supported:

HTC: HTC Desire, HTC Desire S, HTC Desire HD, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC Sensation XE

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Samsung Galaxy Note

