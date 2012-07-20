Trending

Sky Go comes to Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Nexus

By

Sky Go is now on eleven Android handsets, iOS devices and computers, and offers all five Sky Sports channels, eleven Sky Movies channels and more

Sky Go Android

The Sky Go mobile app is now available on three more Android handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Note and Galaxy Nexus.

It's now available across eleven Android handsets, plus the iPhone and iPad and of course PC and Mac.

Sky Go allows you to watch Sky content over 3G or WiFi, and gives you live coverage of a mixture of news, movies and sports channels.

You'll find all five Sky Sports channels, Sky Sports F1, Eurosport and ESPN. Eleven Sky Movies channels, Sky News and a selection of Sky entertainment channels.

There is also access to on-demand content including Mad Men from Sky Atlantic and Modern Family from Sky 1.

Sky subscribers can register the Sky Go app on up to two devices, with other compatible Android handsets including the HTC Desire and HTC Sensation ranges.

