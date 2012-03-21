UPDATE:

Sky Anytime+ is now available to all Sky customers with a broadband connection and suitable subscription.

The service, which allows you to download and watch on-demand content from complete TV series to movies, was previously only available to Sky Broadband customers.

Sky announced it would be relaxing this rule earlier this year and it's now being made available.

We successfully added the service – via MySky on the Sky website – to our package, despite not having Sky Broadband.

The download service gives access to more Sky content to watch on-demand and will also see the integration of BBC iPlayer and ITV Player in to the Sky platform.

Published 30.01.2012

Sky is adding BBC iPlayer and ITV Player to its Sky Anytime+ video-on-demand service.

The satellite TV broadcaster wil also make Sky Anytime+ available to all Sky+ HD homes with an internet connection, regardless of which ISP (internet service provider) they use.

This will mean an additional five million homes in the UK will have access to Sky Anytime+ by Easter.

Sky chief executive Jeremy Darroch says: " We are delighted to be able to widen access to the service so that millions more Sky customers can enjoy the added flexibility it offers.

"We are also delighted that the addition of BBC iPlayer and ITV Player will allow customers to enjoy the best of terrestrial TV, whenever they want."

The deal with the BBC and ITV will bring popular programmes such as Doctor Who, Top Gear, Prime Suspect and Cold Feet to Sky's catch-up TV offering.

ITV Player will be available on Sky Anytime+ from tomorrow, and BBC iPlayer will be added to the service.

Sky Anytime+ currently offers on-demand content from Sky's own channels, as well as MTV, Discovery, FX, History, Disney, UK TV and National Geographic.

