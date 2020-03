The Sevenoaks Winter Sale is in full effect and there are now further reductions to keep you in the Christmas spirit.

All the details are on the Sevenoaks website but here's a selection of highlights on TVs, AV receivers, DACs, micro systems and more.

TVs

Panasonic TX-P50GT50 50" 3D Plasma TV £999 (Save £400) (Claim Free 5 Year Warranty & 2 Pairs of 3D Glasses)