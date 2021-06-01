Sennheiser launches HD 450SE special edition wireless headphones with Alexa

Sennheiser has announced a refreshed version of its HD 450BT wireless headphones. The HD 450SE adds Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to its skillset, and probably explains why they're an Amazon exclusive (the 450BT only supported Siri and Google Assistant).

They're available in a black finish, whereas the 450BT come in black or white. But other than that, they are identical to the HD 450BT, with Bluetooth 5.0, aptX Low Latency, and 30-hour battery life.

There's a dedicated button for activating the voice assistant on your phone, too. Set it up, hit the button, and then you can speak to control music playback and more.

You can tweak the sound using the equaliser found within Sennheiser's Smart Control app. The app also shows you how much battery the headphones have left, provides useful tips and enables firmware updates. There's even a podcast mode to enhance the quality of speech.

The Sennheisers earned an impressive four stars in our HD 450BT review, so we hope the 450SE will be just as rewarding to listen to.

