Save up to £1500 on B&W, Marantz, Naim and more at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show

This weekend is the Bristol Hi-Fi Show and as always there are a range of special deals on offer for products bought at the show.
Brands including Arcam, Bowers & Wilkins, Cyrus, Denon, Focal, Linn, Marantz, Naim, Pro-Ject and Rega are offering special savings that are only available to show attendees this weekend.
Read on for the pick of the best deals and head down to the Marriott City Centre Hotel in Bristol between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday to take advantage. You can find all the show details and the latest product news, on our Bristol Hi-Fi Show page.
Acoustic Energy
20% off all products purchased at the show
Astell & Kern
20% off all products purchased at the show
Audeze
20% off all products purchased at the show
Arcam
28% off the SA10 amplifier, save £200, now £499
Bowers and Wilkins
34% off P5W Kingsman Limited Edition wireless headphones, 24 pairs available, save £79, now £150
Canton
25% off selected soundbase and smart wireless products purchased at the show
Chord Electronics
25% off Mojo, save £100, now £299
20% off Hugo 2, save £360, now £1440
Cyrus
20% off all Cyrus purchased at the show
38% off Cyrus Sound Buds, 100 pairs available, save £30, now £49
Buy the One Cast amplifier and get a FREE pair of Linear Loudpeakers, save £349, now £1299
Denon
18% off Denon Home 150 wireless speaker, save £40, now £179
22% off Denon Home 250 wireless speaker, save £100, now £349
20% off Denon Home 350 wireless speaker, save £120, now £479
Elipson
20% off Legacy 3230 Loudspeakers, save £1500, now £6000
20% off W35 Multroom Wireless Speakers, save £159, now £640
Focal
44.5% off Elear Headphones, 5 pairs only, save £400, now £499
JBL
20% off L100 Classic speakers with stands, save £800, now £3199
Linn
20% off voucher for Linn purchases after having Linn demo at the show
Marantz
25% off PM7000N network amplifier, save £250, now £749
Meze
20% off Meze 99 Neo headphones plus get a FREE Pair of 11 Neo in-ear headphones worth £49, 15 sets available, save £89, now £159
Michell Engineering
Get a FREE Record Clamp with any Technodec purchased at the show
Get a FREE Uni Cover and Clamp with any Gyro SE purchased at the show
Naim
25% off Naim NAC-N 272 Network pre-amplifier without DAB/FM Tuner, save £925, now £2775
25% off DAC-V1 & NAP 100 Power Amplifier when purchased together, save £575, now £1724
Neat Acoustics
20% off Momentum SX3i Loudspeakers, save £559, now £2236
Pro-Ject
20.6% off Pro-Ject Debut S Audiophile white, 5 units only, save £70, now £269
Rega
20% off all RX1, RX2 and RX3 speakers
REL
28% off T-zero subwoofer, save £100, now £249
20% off HT-1003 subwoofer, save £100, now £399
Ruark
37% off each MRX purchased with R5 or R7, max 3 MRX per purchase, save £150, now £249.95
Scansonic
33% off Scansonic M6BTL active speakers with Bluetooth, 2 x white, 3 x black available, save £500, now £999
33% off Scansonic M9BTL active speakers with Bluetooth, 1 x white, 2 x black available, save £700, now £1249
