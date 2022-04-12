Amazon sale: Sennheiser wireless headphones are 50% off today

Amazon's Big Smile Sale has already thrown up excellent savings on its wireless Echo Buds (opens in new tab), Echo Show 8 smart speaker (opens in new tab) and Yamaha soundbars (opens in new tab) – and now you can add Sennheiser wireless headphones to that list.

Right now, you can save 50 per cent on the Sennheiser HD 450SE (opens in new tab). The wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched just last year at $299, but for a limited time only, you can chuck them in your Amazon shopping basket for only $149.

The HD 450SE ('Special Edition') are Amazon-exclusive versions that add Alexa voice control integration over the standard HD 450 model (which, actually, are currently pricier than this better-featured pair on sale).

If the $149 Sennheiser HD 450SE (opens in new tab) suit your budget, they are an excellent buy at this deal price, offering a great combination of features, sound quality and comfort. We know: we've reviewed them.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 450SE $299 $149 at Amazon (save $150) (opens in new tab)

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones that are jam-packed with features, including Alexa voice control, a 30-hour battery and aptX Bluetooth support. At $149, these are an absolute steal.

Apart from adding Amazon Alexa voice assistant and only being available in a black finish, the 450SE are identical to the 450BT, which we praised for their smooth, easy-listening sonic balance, excellent (30-hour) battery life and aptX Low Latency Bluetooth support in our four-star review. Active noise-cancellation is onboard, as is compatibility with Sennheiser's control app, making them among the best featured pairs of their kind at this knockdown price.

They are a little on the bassy side compared to some of the now higher-priced competition – and they sacrifice the fifth star because of it – but all things considered, we can't help but highly recommend these Sennheisers at their $149 deal price (opens in new tab).

