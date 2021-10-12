Samsung releases behind the scenes video of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 torture tests

Samsung has revealed a video showing off behind the scenes footage for its latest duo of contorting handsets — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 — which sees both devices put through some rather arduous tests.

Things kick off with a specially designed environmental chamber which cycles them through a variety of challenging climate conditions, from hot and humid, to dry and cold. Naturally, given that they’re both the world’s first water-resistant foldables, there's a waterproof test too, which sees handsets dunked in water when halfway folded to test out their resistance to getting soaked.

Less potentially destructive is the S Pen drawing test, which uses a robotic arm to measure the performance of the digitiser at the location where the screen folds. And, of course, the rigorous folding test, which sees handsets being repeatedly folded to ensure that they can outlast 200,000 folds, or around five years of use with 100 folds and unfolds a day.

Check out the video below for the full lowdown, along with our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , if you fancy.

