Samsung Galaxy Tab s5e boasts Bixby, 10.5in screen and Dolby Atmos

Samsung has announced the latest tablet in its top-tier Galaxy S Series. The Galaxy Tab S5e comes in below the Galaxy Tab S4 (now £519/$550) that was launched last year and is far cheaper, with prices starting at $399 (UK price tbc).

Still, it has some attractive features for its relatively modest, middle-ranging price tag, including a 10.5in Super AMOLED screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a claimed 14.5-hour battery life with fast charging support, and AKG sound with Dolby Atmos integration.

It’s also the first Samsung tablet to not only feature Android Pie but also Samsung’s new Bixby 2,0, allowing owners to issue commands and control compatible Samsung home devices using their voice. A Quick Command feature allows for multiple actions under one command, too, so, for example, TV and lights can be switched on at the same time.

The Tab S5e’s quad speakers adapt according to whether the tablet is in portrait or landscape orientation, and as with the Tab S4, it supports DeX for a desktop-like interface, with a keyboard available to purchase separately to enhance the PC-imitating experience.

Samsung has revised the design, too, slimming down the bezels to help secure an almost market-leading 81.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. In fact, with 5.5mm thickness and 400g weight, it’s both the thinnest and lightest Samsung Tab tablet ever.

Both fingerprint and face recognition features are present and correct, and both 4G and Wi-Fi, 64GB and 128GB versions are available, with memory expandable via microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S5e will be available in the summer.

