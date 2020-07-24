Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak suggests surprising specs and low price

Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy Note 20 in a few weeks, but it looks like the full Note 20 specs have already leaked. And there's good news and bad news...

According to a report published by German news outlet WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will sport a 6.9in Super AMOLED WQHD+, HDR10+ certified display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. The top-of-the-range Note 20 will come with 5G, an improved S-Pen stylus and a whopping 108MP main camera. The boosted 4500mAh battery is said to charge to 50% in 30 minutes. AKG-optimised stereo speakers are also on board.

As for the standard Galaxy Note 20, the report claims that Samsung has cut back on the tech to hit a lower price point. The smaller Note 20 sticks with a 6.7in Full HD screen and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to be flat, whereas the Ultra's screen will feature curved edges. Lastly, the back of the Note 20 is said to be plastic, rather than the polished glass you'd typically find on a premium Samsung Galaxy phone.

(Image credit: WinFuture.de)

On the upside, the standard Note 20 shares the same Exynos 990 chipset as the pricier Ultra – in Europe at least – and boasts a relatively healthy 4300mAh battery. Both models are reportedly set to come with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Samsung's PowerShare feature, meaning you can use your Note 20 to wirelessly charge other compatible Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

The Note 20 Ultra's camera array is pretty much as predicted by previous leaks: a redesigned 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP 5x periscope zoom lens. The combined set-up should deliver a 50x Space Zoom, rather than the 100x Space Zoom seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Again, the standard Note 20 gets the short straw. It makes do with a 12MP main sensor, though, if the leak is correct, both models will be capable of shooting 8K video at 30fps.

Finally, there's good news for gamers. Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service will be available with the Note 20 Ultra, with a view to showing off the devices' 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Note 20 has been tipped for an August release at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, rumoured to be taking place on 5th August. WinFuture says it has "no concrete information" on pricing but warns tech fans to expect "a high price of 1000 euros".

MORE:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: release date, price, leaks and more

Best smartphones for movies and music

Samsung Galaxy S20 review