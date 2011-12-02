Owners of Samsung's latest internet-connected TVs will soon have another selection of viewing to choose from, as Fetch TV's on-demand offering appears as a Smart Hub app.

The new FetchTV video-on-demand app, available early next year, will give Smart TV users access to an extensive library of content, including the latest blockbuster films and indie cult classics through to TV series, documentaries, music concerts, extreme sports, children’s shows and catch-up television.



FetchTV’s content will be available on a pay-as-you-watch system, rather than a monthly subscription fee. However, mini-subscriptions to genre-specific channel packages will additionally be available.



Guy Kinnell, Marketing Director for TV, Samsung UK, said: “From video-on-demand movies through to popular TV series, our partnership with FetchTV will ensure Smart TV users never miss a moment.’’



Eddie Abrams, CEO of IP Vision, provider of the FetchTV service, said: “We are thrilled to further grow the reach of FetchTV via our launch on Samsung Smart TVs. Combining the capabilities and benefits of broadcast TV with those of broadband, Smart TV delivers unprecedented choice and convenience for consumers.”

