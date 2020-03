Roberts is targeting the entry-level digital radio market with a £40 DAB/FM model.

The Classic DAB is portable, has a rotary control for station tuning, 20 station presets and LED tuning indicator. It's finished in champagne gold.

There's a bright blue display, carry handle, USB socket for software upgrades and a headphone socket. Power comes from the mains or batteries.

