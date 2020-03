The solar panel charges the radio's batteries automatically, so when it's in adequate sunlight it will keep on working. When the sun goes down, it's still good for 20 hours' use on a full charge.

Standard features include solar level and battery indicators, a favourite station button, multi-preset mode, a headphone socket and line-in for iPod/MP3 playback.

The Roberts solarDAB2 is available now for £80 in a choice of four colours: black, white, red and green.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter