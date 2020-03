Fancy getting all patriotic for the Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee this year?

Roberts, purveyor of radios to her majesty, has created a Union Jack version of its portable DAB radio, called the Olympics Extra Sports DAB.

As well as being clad in the colours of the flag, it features DAB and FM tuners, 20 station presets, a built-in rechargeable battery and automatic time set. Available now, it costs £80.

