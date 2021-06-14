Razer’s Opus X are affordable wireless gaming headphones with low latency technology

Razer has launched the Opus X, over-ear Bluetooth headphones with noise-cancelling for just £100 ($100, AU$169.95).

Best known for its gaming laptops and peripherals, Razer branched out into gaming audio last year with the THX-certified Opus headphones. The new Opus X are half the launch price of their older sibling, with a similar spec and design, while including Razer’s low-latency ‘Gaming Mode’, which reduces latency over Bluetooth 5 to 60 milliseconds. It’s a technology featured in other Razer headphones but not in the original Opus.

The Opus X has four microphones, two for voice calls and two for active noise cancellation technology. There is a multifunction button on the rim of the right ear cup that lets you quickly toggle between ANC and ‘Quick Attention’ mode to let in more ambient sound.

Each 40mm driver is housed in a rotatable circumaural ear cup with plush leatherette ear cushions for added comfort. Unlike the original Opus, there’s no auto-pause/play feature for when you remove and replace the headphones. There’s also no mini-jack connection, just a USB-C port for charging. Stated battery life is a healthy 30 hours with ANC and up to 40 hours with ANC off.

This Razer Opus X headphones are available now, come in three colours — green, quartz and mercury - and cost £100 ($100, AU$169.95).

