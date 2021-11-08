Qobuz has launched its first ever TV app – on Samsung TVs

As the old adage goes, you are who you are by virtue of the company you keep – and Qobuz has chosen Samsung. The French hi-res music streaming and downloading service has just launched its first ever smart TV app, exclusively on Samsung Smart TVs. The partnership will give owners of Samsung Smart TVs (in the 18 markets in which Qobuz currently operates) instant access to its platform, featuring music curation across all music genres and unique human-crafted playlists.

The Qobuz app for the Samsung Smart TV platform, Tizen OS, (aka the most popular TV streaming platform in Europe) will now reach over 190 million households in 197 countries around the world.

Samsung TV owners can now download Qobuz from the app store to get a one-month free trial and find out what sets Qobuz apart (think special content including Qobuz bios and album reviews, liner notes, digital booklets and more) and for seasoned Qobuz users, the firm promises that the new TV app will make listening to Qobuz music possible throughout your entire household entertainment ecosystem.

Existing subscribers should be able to easily sign in via a QR code, allowing instant access to their favourites alongside album selections and playlists in a familiar interface.

Georges Fornay, deputy CEO of Qobuz, says “Smart TV apps are frequently requested by our subscribers so it only makes sense to develop for the biggest first. It’s exciting to know that our service will get in front of so many music fans and all the potential customers in the Samsung ecosystem”.

Qobuz has been on something of an international push of late. The company recently bought e-onkyo music (a hi-res music download service previously owned by Japanese hi-fi manufacturer Onkyo), thus entering the Asian market, and in April it expanded into Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Australia and New Zealand. Now, anyone with a Samsung Smart TV in these new regions (as well as previously established Qobuz territories) can also download the Qobuz app for Samsung TV.

Qobuz has a library of over 70 million tracks and nearly half a million pieces of editorial content. Its best-of-both-worlds hi-res music streaming and download tier, Studio Sublime, offers hi-res streams and discounts on download purchases for £15 / $15 per month.

