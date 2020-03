This is Pure Digital's most affordable digital radio to date.

The £35 Pure One Mi is described as "a compact version of the Pure One", designed for use in the kitchen, study, bedroom or bathroom.

When fitted with the optional rechargeable A1 ChargePAK, it can provide up to 18 hours of portable listening.

Standard features include FM reception, a digital display, 16 presets, multingual menus and a USB socket for future updates.

