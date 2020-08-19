PS5 release date window may well have been revealed by Fortnite

The PS5 release date is arguably the gaming world's biggest mystery right now, but it may just have been revealed in a recent blog post teasing new Fortnite material.

Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, has posted that its latest DC Comics tie-in, The Last Laugh Bundle, is coming on 17th November. Now, that's hardly earth-shattering news unless you're a massive Batman fan, but a couple of paragraphs later, Epic notes that the bundle 'will arrive in time for the PS5 and Xbox Series X' launch.

Given that consoles typically launch on a Friday, and the November 17th is a Tuesday, you don't need a deerstalker to surmise that the PS5 could well launch on Friday 20th or 27th of November. This would measure up to the PS5's confirmed 'Holiday 2020' launch and the fact that December technology launches are rare as many shoppers splash their Christmas cash long before holiday season kicks off.

“The retail version [of The Last Laugh] is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One,” the post explains. “It will also arrive in time for the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-generation consoles.”

So, has Fortnite effectively narrowed down the release date of the PS5 to the 20th or 27th November? Only time will tell as Sony has yet to officially announce a release month, let alone a release date.

It's worth bearing in mind that the Fortnite post doesn't say whether The Last Laugh will arrive on the 17th as a physical disc or digital download. Games often launch digitally first, before discs hit the stores. That said, Fortnite's timing does fit with last week's rumour that the Xbox Series X will be released on or after 6th November. As for the Xbox Series X price, it's been well and truly leaked – and could be as high as $599.

The one thing we do know for sure is that the PS5 vs Xbox Series X console clash is going to be the tech battle of 2020... and probably 2021 too.

