PS5 release date tipped for 13th November – a week after Xbox Series X

Sony could release the PS5 on 13th November, according to the latest rumours. Retail sources told VGC that the PS5 would launch mid-November, and that PlayStation "has already booked significant marketing spend for the seven days commencing on Friday, November 13".

While Microsoft has committed to releasing the next-gen Xbox Series X in November, Sony has yet nail its colours to the mast. So far, the only official word is that the PS5 will launch during "Holiday 2020".

But while neither of the tech titans has named a precise release date, VGC claims that game developers have been told to expect the Xbox Series launch in "the first week" of November. That does tie in with a previous leak from a tipster who suggested that the Series X would land on Friday 6th November in the US.

If these rumours are true, that would give the Xbox Series X a one week head start over the the PS5. Not only would that frustrate PlayStation fans, it could see Microsoft build up a lead in the war for festive sales.

PS5 pre-orders have been tipped to open on 9th September, which is 25 years to the day since the original PlayStation went on sale in the US. In the meantime, Sony has opened registrations and will invite a "limited number" of PlayStation fans to pre-order. The actual PS5 price is still to be announced, however.

Can we say for sure that the PS5 release date will be 13th November? No. But with Black Friday scheduled for 27th November, it's a good bet that Sony will be keen to have plenty of PS5 consoles on the shelves ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year. So it could be a decent bet.

