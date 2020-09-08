PS5 price and pre-order announcement confirmed by UK retailer

Fed up with waiting for a PS5 price and pre-order date? Sony could be about to reveal all. In a now-deleted tweet, UK retailer GAME hints that Sony will announce the PS5 price and pre-order date on Wednesday 9th September.

Earlier today, @GAMEGuildford: "Those awaiting preorders and have Ryi. Please standby for updates. PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week."

Unsurprisingly, the tweet quickly disappeared – but not before dozens of PlayStation fans, including @PS5Only, had blasted screenshots of the leak across social media.

So is GAME Guildford on the money? Wednesday is a special day for Sony – It'll be 25 years to the day since the original PlayStation went on sale in the US.

The rumour also ties in with a PS5 pre-order rumour from yesterday that we could be just a day or so from Sony revealing the a PS5 price. A leak on message board 4Chan (via Reddit), also pointed to a major PS5 event being scheduled for the 9th September, the exact same date that GAME Guildford highlighted in its tweet.

(Image credit: Marvel Games)

Sony has already released the first PS5 TV ad, promoting the next-gen console's 3D Audio capability and DualSense controllers with haptic feedback. But according to the 4Chan post, we'll see gameplay footage of 10 games already announced, plus the reveal of the Call of Duty: Cold War multiplayer mode, trailers for Horizon Forbidden West and a major new horror game that will be exclusive to PS5.

Eager to order a PS5? Sounds like it could be time to polish up your credit card ahead of the official PS5 on-sale date, rumoured to be the 13th November. That's if you haven't already settled on an Xbox Series X. Xbox today confirmed that its PS5 rival will cost $499 and go on sale on the 10th November.

MORE:

PS5: release date, specs and news for the PlayStation 5

PS5 vs Xbox Series X

Best PS4 and PS4 Pro deals