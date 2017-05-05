Following the George Harrison and the 1964 turntable, Pro-Ject has announced two further Beatles-themed record players.

The first is the "Essential III: Sgt Pepper‘s Drum" which, as you may have guessed, is based on the Essential III turntable.

Featuring a 22cm aluminium tonearm with an Ortofon OM 10 cartridge, the turntable will be available later this month, priced £430.

The second turntable is the walnut-finished, limited edition 2Xperience SB, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

It has a 9CC Evolution carbon fibre tonearm, and a Ortofon 2M Silver cartridge, along with integrated speed control (for automatic switching between 33.3 and 45rpm).

The 2Xperience SB will also be available later this month, priced £1235.

