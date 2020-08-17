Pro-Ject launches Debut Carbon Evolution turntable

Vinyl-lovers take note: Pro-Ject has just launched a new addition to its longstanding and affordable Debut range – the Debut Carbon Evolution.

Pro-Ject's Debut line launched in 1999 (oh, how we partied!) and What Hi-Fi? has found much to like in the line since, awarding five stars to the Austrian firm's Pro-Ject Debut III S Audiophile and Pro-Ject Debut Carbon turntables. And let's not forget, the firm's ultra-affordable Pro-Ject Primary E is a current Award-winner, too.

So what's new for 2020? Well, the DC Evolution still features the brand’s now-famous 8.6in one-piece carbon fibre tonearm technology with integrated headshell and low-friction sapphire tonearm bearings. There's electronic speed selection for 33, 45 and 78RPM, suspension elements from the pricier X1, and a factory-mounted Sumiko Rainier phono cartridge.

You'll also get Pro-Ject's heavy 1.7kg die cast aluminium platter with TPE damping, TPE-damped motor suspension, gold-plated chassis-mount RCA jacks and one-piece continuous run copper internal tonearm wiring.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

It's available in a range of nine finishes, including varieties of eight-coat, hand-painted high-gloss, matte pastel colours, or elegant walnut veneer (above). The hinged adjustable dust cover is included, too.

The Debut Carbon Evolution will be available to order from authorised Pro-Ject dealers in the US beginning in September, retailing for $499 (approximately £380 or AU$699, although official pricing for the UK and Australia isn't yet known).

We can't vouch for the quality until we get one in for review, so watch this space...

