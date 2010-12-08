The stereo pair will be joined by an £850 MM/MC phono stage, the R32, with all three on sale this December.

The Swedish company is renewing its faith in the CD player with the CD32, which incorporates a dedicated CD-transport, twin high-performance Burr-Brown PCM1704 DACs and a DF1706 digital filter.

You'll find XLR and RCA outputs, plus SPDIF and TOS-Link digital outputs, as well as support for MP3 and WMA files from CD or USB.

Available in black or titanium, it's due out this month for £2200. And it will be joined by the I32 integrated amplifier.

The amp features Primare's UFPD technology, "a new and significant Class D technology" at its heart.

An upgradeable, two x 120 watt amplifier, it uses a proprietary power supply to claim a high power output with very low distortion.

The preamplifier section is isolated from the power supply, with both housed in a heavy alloy steel chassis. You'll find two pairs of balanced XLRs, plus three RCA inputs on the back of the unit.

Interestingly, an upgrade board offering "media/streaming connections like USB, iPod, LAN... streaming of files from Internet, NAS or PCs" is also set to be on offer.

Last but not least from Primare is the MM/MC phono stage, the R32, taking the form of a fully-fledged component as opposed to the smaller phono stage boxes offered previously.

The R32 has one pair of RCA inputs and one pair of RCA outputs, and is available in a black titanium finish for £850.

All three Primare components are due out this month.

