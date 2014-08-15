London-based talkSPORT has broadcast partners in 25 countries around the world, including Egypt, China, USA and the United Arab Emirates, offering live commentary and football programmes in English and other languages.

The broadcaster's current deal with the Premier League had been scheduled to end after the 2015/16 season, but this new agreement will see talkSPORT continue as global audio partner to the league until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Scott Taunton, chief operating officer of talkSPORT's owner UTV Media, said: "[This] announcement means we can extend talkSPORT into even more markets, as well as creating new opportunities for advertisers and sponsors."

MORE: How to watch the Premier League: online, mobile, TV 2014/15