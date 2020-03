Left to right: George Digwa, Ash Sudra, John Digwa and Chris Bowen

Essex retailer PRC has been recognised as the 'best large independent consumer electronics retailer' in the 2011 IER Independent Business Awards.

Sponsored by Sony, the award was given to PRC for being the best independent retailer with a turnover of more than £1.5m.

The consumer electronics retailer received the accolade from Sony UK's sales director Chris Bowen at a celebration in Birmingham.

