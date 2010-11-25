This is said to improve sound quality, the digital-to-analogue conversion taking place within the system itself, rather than Apple's portable devices.

It also includes a CD player, DAB/FM tuner, USB audio input and auxiliary input for connecting other portable devices.

iPods/iPhones are charged while playing, playback of MP3 or WMA files is supported from CD or USB stick, and the FM RDS tuner has 40 presets.

Video stored on an iPhone/iPod can be played back on a TV screen using the X-HM50's video output.

"The new X-HM50 is designed to meet the needs of iPhone and iPod usres as well as CD devotees," says Philippe Coppens, Manager, Pioneer Europe.

The two-way bass-reflex speakers are 26cm high, have a 12cm woofer, 20mm soft-dome tweeter and are finished in black. Power output is 50W, and users who want more bass can add a subwoofer using the pre-out.

The CD drive will handle recordable CD-R/-RW discs and there are six equaliser presets: Flat, Game, Classic, Pop, Vocal and Jazz. There's even a timer/sleep function so the system can send you to sleep or wake you in the morning.

