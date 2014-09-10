The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were unveiled yesterday, but there was no word on the new smartphones being able to play high-resolution audio as was previously rumoured.

The Philips M2L headphones have thrown something of a curveball with the announcement of "high-resolution headphones" aimed squarely at the iPhone and iOS devices.

They connect to Apple devices via the digital Lightning port, taking audio from that output rather than the traditional headphone jack, and feature a high-quality 24-bit DAC and amplification within the headphones themselves, bypassing the iPhone's internal DAC.

The digital-to-analogue converter is combined with other audiophile-grade components, plus 40mm neodymium drivers to produce a pair of headphones that are the "ultimate partner for any iOS device".

An acoustic, closed-back design aims to provide "excellent noise isolation" while delivering "a controlled and dynamic bass".

Will this mark a rush on headphones connecting via the Lightning port? Does Philips think Apple will ultimately allow high-res audio support? We shall see.

The Philips Fidelio M2L headphones will be available from December for €250.