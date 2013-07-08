Philips has released the first two pairs of earphones in its Fidelio range: the S1 (£80) and S2 (£130).

The Fidelio S1 headphones have an aluminium enclosure and a single-layer diaphragm, while the S2s are fitted with a lightweight copper alloy housing and a multi-layer diaphragm designed to damp resonance at high frequencies.

Both models feature 13.5mm neodymium drivers and sport a semi-open back design.

The S1 and S2 both have in-line microphones and single-button remotes for use with smartphones and tablets.

Accessories include various eartips – four sets for the S1 and seven for the S2 – a hard-shell carrying case and a tangle-free cable.

The new Philips Fidelio S1 and S2 in-ear headphones are on sale now and join the Fidelio L1, M1 and X1 over-ear headphone models.

by Christopher Smith

