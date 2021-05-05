Peloton fitness app now available on Sky Q – and there's a free trial

Sky Q has added Peloton to its range of integrated fitness apps, ideal if you’ve decided to forgo the gym in favour of at-home workouts for good.

The subscription service offers thousands of instructor-led classes in categories, including Strength, Yoga, Cardio, Pilates, Barre and Meditation. Each comes with curated playlists and can be filtered by instructor, length, music genre, or class type.

Sky Q customers who are new to Peloton can trial the Peloton App via Sky Q free for 30 days. Digital membership, which can also be used on mobile devices, costs £12.99 per month thereafter.

To access Peloton on your TV, you can say “Peloton” into your Sky Q voice remote to open the app directly. Or you can say “Let’s Get Physical” to browse Sky's catalogue of aggregated fitness content from the likes of YouTube, Spotify and Fiit.

Speaking about the launch, Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer at Sky, said: “Adding Peloton to Sky Q is incredibly exciting for our customers as it makes it easier to enjoy working out from home. Peloton joins Fiit, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and many more favourites continuing to make Sky Q the home of all the entertainment you love, in one place”.

