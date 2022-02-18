Oppo Find X5 to launch on 24th February with a camera "like no other"

Oppo will launch its Find X5 range of flagship phones at an event on 24th February. The phone is expected to rival the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for the title of best smartphone camera.

The launch event takes place ahead of Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest phone trade show, which will be held in Barcelona from 28th February to 3rd March.

Oppo has released some details about the phone alongside the launch details. It claims it will have excellent night-time photography and video capabilities thanks to its MariSilicon X, the dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit which Oppo announced last year. With 6nm architecture, real-time RAW processing, and up to 20x faster 4K AI performance, the Find X5 Pro "shines a light on the night", according to Oppo.

Its camera is made in conjunction with Hasselblad, the Swedish camera giant that has been a mainstay on the photography scene since 1841. (The partnership also extends to Oppo's subsidiary phone brand, OnePlus.)

The phones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (as seen in the Samsung Galaxy S22 range). The Pro variant "stays cool under pressure and is supercharged to handle the most demanding games and applications", while it has a futuristic design and ultra-hard, true ceramic back which should reduce fingerprint marks.

So, a true contender as one of the best smartphones? Or another also-ran in an overcrowded smartphone field? We should find out soon.

