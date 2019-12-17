Onkyo and Pioneer AV and stereo receivers get Alexa voice control update

Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation has today released a firmware update to enable Amazon Alexa voice control on select Onkyo and Pioneer network components.

The compatible kit includes Onkyo AV receivers (TX-RZ840, TX-RZ740, TX-NR797 and TX-NR696) and the TX-8390 stereo receiver, and Pioneer AV receivers (SC-LX904, SC-LX704, VSX-LX504 and VSX-LX304).

The update gives owners of such Onkyo or Pioneer devices, who also own an external Alexa device such as an Amazon Echo or third-party Alexa speaker, the opportunity to play compatible streaming services (Amazon Prime Music, for example) simply by using their voice, hands-free.

The new firmware, available from today, can be downloaded and installed directly through the products’ interfaces, or downloaded to USB sticks from the Onkyo or Pioneer website and installed via the receiver's USB input.

